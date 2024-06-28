Iran Ramps Up Uranium Enrichment With Advanced IR-6 Centrifuges
Iran has installed four out of eight clusters of advanced IR-6 centrifuges at its Fordow uranium-enrichment plant, as confirmed by the U.N. atomic watchdog in a recent report. The International Atomic Energy Agency verified the installation in Unit 1 at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.
Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 28-06-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 22:27 IST
- Country:
- Austria
Iran has so far installed four out of the eight clusters of advanced IR-6 centrifuges it said earlier this month it would quickly set up at its Fordow uranium-enrichment plant, the U.N. atomic watchdog said in a report on Friday seen by Reuters.
"Since the Director General's previous quarterly report, the Agency has verified that Iran has installed four of the aforementioned eight IR-6 cascades in Unit 1 at FFEP (Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant)," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in the confidential report to member states.
