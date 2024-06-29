Left Menu

Houthi Militant Attacks Ripple Across Red Sea and Mediterranean

On Friday, Yemen's Houthi militant group announced that they have targeted four vessels in the Red Sea and the Mediterranean. These actions could significantly impact regional security and maritime activities, raising concerns among international stakeholders. Further developments are expected as responses from the affected nations unfold.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 29-06-2024 01:07 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 01:07 IST
Yemen's Houthi militant group said they have targeted four vessels in the Red Sea and the Mediterranean on Friday.

