Left Menu

Peru and China Elevate Trade Partnership with Key Economic Agreements

China and Peru have reached a 'substantial conclusion of negotiations' for upgrading their free trade agreement. In Beijing, President Xi Jinping and Peruvian President Dina Boluarte signed multiple agreements to enhance bilateral ties, particularly in mining, energy, and agriculture. China remains Peru's top investor and copper market.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2024 08:17 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 08:17 IST
Peru and China Elevate Trade Partnership with Key Economic Agreements
AI Generated Representative Image

China and Peru have achieved "substantial conclusion of negotiations" on the upgrading of a free trade agreement between both countries, Chinese state media said on Friday.

In a meeting with Peruvian President Dina Boluarte in Beijing, President Xi Jinping said both sides should coordinate and promote cooperation in fields such as minerals, energy, manufacturing, agriculture and others, state broadcaster CCTV said. Peru and China signed a free trade agreement in 2009, which helped the South American nation boost its exports.

Peru's press office reported that Boluarte and Xi also signed a series of agreements to strengthen ties, including one on Peruvian grape exports to China, and a memorandum of understanding establishing a Peruvian-Chinese Business Council. China is Peru's top investor and the top market for copper from Peru, the world's third largest producer of the red metal.

"China's interest in key sectors of the Peruvian economy, such as mining, infrastructure and energy, is fundamental to national development plans, while ongoing investments are a source of employment and a promise of progress," Boluarte said in a statement from her office. Visiting China this week, Boluarte has met with executives from several companies as well as Xi, who she invited to inaugurate in November the Chancay "megaport" being built on Peru's coast by Chinese company Cosco Shipping.

Xi is expected to travel to Peru in November for the summit of leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), a bloc that accounts for almost half of world trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global
4
Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024