Andhra: Fishermen, police rescue woman from suicide attempt in Godavari river

According to officials, Dudala Nagalakshmi attempted to commit suicide by jumping from the road-cum-rail bridge following a family dispute.

ANI | Updated: 29-06-2024 10:06 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 10:06 IST
Fishermen rescue woman from Godavari river in Rajahmundry (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a coordinated effort, fishermen and police rescued a 40-year-old woman who tried to commit suicide by jumping into the Godavari River in Andhra Pradesh's Rajahmundry, police said on Saturday. According to officials, Dudala Nagalakshmi attempted to commit suicide by jumping from the road-cum-rail bridge following a family dispute.

As Nagalakshmi leapt into the river, an urgent call from unknown persons prompted an immediate response from the Rajahmundry Two Town Police. A team of police, including Sub-Inspector Rattaiah and Constable Leela Kumar, rushed to the scene and sought the help of local fishermen.

The fishermen, arriving quickly by boat, managed to rescue the struggling woman safely from the river. The police then took Nagalakshmi to the station, and after counselling handed her over to her relatives. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

