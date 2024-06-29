"Rule of law has collapsed in Jharkhand": Sanjay Seth on release of Hemant Sorent

Following the release of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Union Minister Sanjay Seth took a dig at the law and order situation in Jharkhand and said that BJP will soon form a government in the state with a "two-third majority" Union Minister Sanjay Seth while speaking to ANI on Saturday, said, "The rule of law has collapsed in Jharkhand and the common people are in trouble. Be it youth, students or teachers. Even when the state was with Bihar, the situation was not this much worse"

"Crime is increasing here every day and the common people are in trouble. BJP will form the government in Jharkhand with a two-thirds majority," he added. On his release from Jail Hemant Soren reiterated that the case against him was a conspiracy.

"I was kept behind bars for 5 months...We are seeing how the judicial process is taking years not just days or months...Today, it is a message for the whole country that how a conspiracy was hatched against us...The fight we started and the resolutions we made, we will work to fulfil them," he said. Earlier, the Jharkhand High Court granted bail to former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Chief, Hemant Soren, in the alleged land scam case on Friday.

Hemant Soren was released from the Birsa Munda Jail following a bail order from the Jharkhand High Court. Soren was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in January on charges related to an alleged land scam and money laundering. The investigation concerns the purported generation of substantial proceeds through the forgery of official records, involving fake sellers and buyers to acquire large parcels of land worth crores.

In related events, on March 22, a Special PMLA court extended Soren's judicial custody until April 4. Soren was presented via video conferencing. The Ranchi police had also issued a notice to ED officials to join the investigation following an FIR filed by Soren under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The Jharkhand High Court had previously ordered no coercive action against ED officials after the agency filed a petition challenging Soren's FIR. Soren had alleged that the ED's searches at his residences were aimed at tarnishing his image and harassing him for being a tribal.

The ED had claimed to have recovered Rs 36 lakh in cash and documents related to the investigation, alleging that Soren had acquired 8.5 acres of land through fraudulent means. The investigation revealed that a syndicate, including Revenue Sub-Inspector Bhanu Pratap Prasad, was involved in corrupt property acquisitions. (ANI)

