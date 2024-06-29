Left Menu

"Risk and Hardship Allowance will be given at the rate of 40 per cent to NDRF," says Amit Shah at NDRF Flag-in Ceremony

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday attended the Flag-in ceremony of the NDRF's Mountaineering Expedition Vijay where he congratulated NDRF for its successful 'Parvatarohan' campaign and said that such activities can be a passion to some and a duty to a few.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI).
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday attended the Flag-in ceremony of the NDRF's Mountaineering Expedition Vijay where he congratulated NDRF for its successful 'Parvatarohan' campaign and said that such activities can be a passion to some and a duty to a few. "First of all, I would like to congratulate NDRF for its successful 'Parvatarohan' campaign. It can be a passion to some, a duty to a few. However, this kind of campaign strengthens individuals and groups. It gives us a habit to achieve the goal and win," said the Union Home Minister while addressing the NDRF event.

"When we move forward with challenging missions, we develop a habit of achieving our goals and a curiosity for attaining victory...The habit of winning makes both individuals and forces great," he added. Amit Shah during his address, highlighted that the centre has approved the demand for increasing the Risk and Hardship Allowance for NDRF personnel

"I want to give you good news. For a long time, there was a demand for increasing the Risk and Hardship Allowance for NDRF personnel. Just yesterday, GoI approved it, and the Risk and Hardship Allowance will be given to you at the rate of 40 per cent. This is a matter of joy for all these 16,000 NDRF rescue personnel," said the Union Home Minister. "We have also decided that a team of our CAPF will participate in the international competition in all the national and international outdoor and indoor games. The road map has been prepared and in a short time we will take it forward," he added.

Hailing NDRF, Amit Shah said that not just the entire country but the whole world relies on NDRF during disasters. "Today, not only in India but in the entire world, whenever a disaster strikes anywhere, people look towards the NDRF. No matter how adverse the situation is, if a soldier in NDRF uniform is standing there, the morale of the people trapped in the disaster increases manifold," said the Union Home Minister. (ANI)

