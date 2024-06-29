"Time for proper strategy to wean India off dependence on China": Jairam Ramesh

The Congress on Saturday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the increase of Indian imports from China and said that it is time for a proper strategy to wean India off dependence on China ensuring that taxpayer funds do not benefit Chinese companies. Launching a scathing attack on the Adani Group, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that the conglomerate company has reportedly selected eight Chinese companies to help its solar manufacturing project and has asked for special permission to issue visas for 30 Chinese workers.

"The non-biological Prime Minister infamously told the nation on 19 June 2020, after the Galwan clashes, that "Na koi hamari seema mein ghus aaya hai, na hi koi ghusa hua hai". However he shows no hesitation in liberally issuing visas to Chinese workers to help one of his tempowallah buddies," the Congress leader posted on X. "The Adani Group, a major recipient of taxpayer largesse via the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, has reportedly selected eight Chinese companies to help its solar manufacturing project and has asked for special permission to issue visas for 30 Chinese workers. Having facilitated multiple Modani scams such as coal and power-equipment over-invoicing and the amassing of illegal stakes in Adani Group companies - all executed by individuals like Chang Chung-Ling and Nasser Ali Shaban Ahli - why would the non-biological PM not waive national security considerations in this instance to benefit his partner and close friend?" he added.

Criticizing the increase in Indian imports from China, the Congress leader said, "It is bad enough that these concessions are being made even as the Chinese continue to occupy 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory in eastern Ladakh. Indian imports from China have shot up from $70 billion in 2018-19 to a record $101 billion in 2023-24. Even the PLI scheme is benefitting China in sectors like electronics, solar, etc. where PLI beneficiaries are signing giant contracts with Chinese vendors even as they enjoy taxpayer subsidies. All this of course is in the name of Atmanirbharta." "It is time for a proper strategy to wean India off dependence on China, and to ensure that taxpayer funds do not benefit Chinese companies. Prioritizing his friends over the national interest may be second nature to the PM, but it cannot be allowed to become national policy," he added. (ANI)

