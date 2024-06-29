"Hemant Soren got bail because of the strength of opposition," says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut launched a scathing critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the 2024 Lok Sabha election results, calling the outcome a "personal loss" for the Prime Minister. Highlighting BJP's earlier claims of securing over 400 seats, Raut said, "The mandate received in Lok Sabha elections 2024 is a personal loss of PM Modi. PM Modi made claims of winning 400 plus seats but what happened, Rahul Gandhi defeated PM Modi. Before forming the government he should have done some self-introspection. The nation needs a leader who takes everyone along."

On Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren getting bail, Raut said that it is connected to Rahul Gandhi becoming the Leader of the Opposition and the increasing power of the opposition. "In this era of Modi and Shah, the judiciary has also become political. The judiciary is working under political pressure. Central agencies are agents of the BJP. After Rahul Gandhi became the LoP and by seeing the strength of the opposition, Hemant Soren has got bail, Arvind Kejriwal will also get bail," Raut said while speaking to ANI.

Hemant Soren was released from the Birsa Munda Jail following a bail order from the Jharkhand High Court. Soren was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in January on charges related to an alleged land scam and money laundering. The investigation concerns the purported generation of substantial proceeds through the forgery of official records, involving fake sellers and buyers to acquire large parcels of land worth crores.

In related events, on March 22, a Special PMLA court extended Soren's judicial custody until April 4. Soren was presented via video conferencing. The Ranchi police had also issued a notice to ED officials to join the investigation following an FIR filed by Soren under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The Jharkhand High Court had previously ordered no coercive action against ED officials after the agency filed a petition challenging Soren's FIR. Soren had alleged that the ED's searches at his residences were aimed at tarnishing his image and harassing him for being a tribal.

The ED had claimed to have recovered Rs 36 lakh in cash and documents related to the investigation, alleging that Soren had acquired 8.5 acres of land through fraudulent means. The investigation revealed that a syndicate, including Revenue Sub-Inspector Bhanu Pratap Prasad, was involved in corrupt property acquisitions. (ANI)

