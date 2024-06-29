Left Menu

Ramanathapuram fishermen to protest against Tamil Nadu government's new fishing laws

A decision regarding the protest was made by the association members at a meeting held in front of the fishing token issuing office near Rameswaram fishing port. The meeting was chaired by the association's secretary, Jesuraj.

ANI | Updated: 29-06-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 14:49 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Ramanathapuram District Fisherman Association announced on Saturday that they will hold a protest against the Tamil Nadu government following the introduction of new laws for fishermen, demanding their immediate repeal. The association members alleged that the laws are designed to harm fishermen, specifically citing a provision that allows only one of a person's boats to receive diesel at a subsidized price if they own more than one boat.

A decision regarding the protest was made by the association members at a meeting held in front of the fishing token issuing office near Rameswaram fishing port. The meeting was chaired by the association's secretary, Jesuraj. Fishermen also condemned the new law, which they claim includes the cancellation of government benefits, such as fishermen's savings and relief provided to fishermen over 60 years of age.

They further alleged that the government refused to provide relief to a fisherman who recently died of a heart attack while fishing in the sea at Rameswaram. Additionally, fishermen accused the Chief Minister of failing to fulfil his promise regarding the increase of the diesel subsidy made at the DMK Fishermen's Conference.

Fishermen also complained about the lack of proper pricing for shrimp and crabs caught by them. Earlier, on June 23, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 22 Tamil Nadu fishermen for fishing near Neduntheevu in Sri Lankan waters, according to the Rameswaram Fisherman Association.

Several fishermen had gone to sea from Tamil Nadu on June 22, they said. (ANI)

