"Not only from Pune, drug suppliers will be uprooted from Maharashtra": CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said that strict action will be taken against those who are behind the malicious intent of "ruining the youngsters through drugs" and asserted that the drug suppliers would be uprooted from entire Maharashtra. While speaking with the reporters, Shinde said, "All the drug suppliers, structure closer to schools, colleges, pubs and other places that facilitate drug supply, I have given the direction of action against them."

He added further, "Those who ruin the youth through drugs, no one will be spared. We will put them behind bars. Not only from Pune, we will uproot them from the entire Maharashtra." The remarks by Shinde come amid the outrage in Pune city over a viral video of a bar that showed minors consuming drugs in the bar's washroom during a late-night party.

Two days ago, Shinde had instructed the Municipal Commissioners and Police Commissioners of Thane and Mira-Bhainder to bulldoze all the illegal constructions related to drugs in the cities. According to the statement from the Chief Minister's Office, CM Shinde on June 26 directed to take strict action against illegal pubs, and bars in the city to make Thane and Mira-Bhainder city drug-free.

It was recently noticed that some youths were consuming drugs in Pune. Taking serious notice of this, CM Shinde ordered the Pune Police Commissioner and Municipal Commissioner to use bulldozers to dismantle the unauthorized constructions related to drugs. After that, extensive activities were carried out in this regard in Pune city.

On June 24 also, Shinde had directed the Pune Police Commissioner to initiate strict action against illegal pubs and bars in Pune, an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office said. He also instructed the Police Commissioner to bulldoze all structures that are against the building rules. "CM Eknath Shinde spoke to the CP Pune and directed him to initiate strict action against illegal pubs and bulldoze all structures that are against the building rules. He also directed the police to initiate renewed action against drug peddlers to make Pune a drug-free city", said an official release. (ANI)

