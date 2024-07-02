Telangana: ABVP stages protest outside TPSC office over unemployment issues

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a demonstration outside the office of the Telangana Public Service Commission (TPSC) on Tuesday, over the alleged negligence of the state government on issues related to unemployment. A delegation of the ABVP protested and raised slogans outlining their demands outside the Telangana Public Service Commission office.

Earlier on June 21, the ABVP staged a protest against the National Testing Agency (NTA) at Osmania University in Hyderabad over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam and the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam. During the protest, the students burnt an effigy of the NTA.

The protest was sparked by a series of recent irregularities and paper leaks in exams conducted by the NTA. Meanwhile, student organisations of INDIA bloc parties, including NSUI, AISF, and AISA, will hold demonstrations across the country on July 3 against the alleged "scam and corrupt practices" of the National Testing Agency (NTA), announced NSUI President Varun Chaudhary on Tuesday.

The student organisations of INDIA alliance partners held a joint press conference demanding a "ban of NTA," the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and holding the NEET exam again. The press conference was attended by representatives of AISF, AISA, NSUI, Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha, SFI and CRJD.

NTA is grappling with controversy over alleged irregularities in the entrance exams, including the NEET and UGC NET. After irregularities resurfaced in the NEET and UGC NET exams, the central government postponed several exams, including the NEET PG.

The opposition parties and several student organisations have been holding protests regularly, demanding action. Viraaj Devang. The General Secretary of AISF reiterated the three demands and targeted the government for creating the education system.

"NEET-like entrance exam should be removed.NTA scams and problems should not be seen in isolation. And the agenda is to how to throw backward people out of the education system," Devang said. "I urge the government to not play with the future of students of the country," he added.

The NEET UG examination was conducted by the National Testing Agency on May 5, 2024, at 4,750 centres in 571 cities in the country, 14 cities abroad and with 23 lakh candidates appearing for the examination. The results were declared on June 4, which immediately caused a hue and cry with aspirants raising multiple issues. An unprecedented 67 candidates achieved a perfect score of 720 marks out of 720 led to widespread protests in the country.

The Supreme Court ruled that the "grace marks" awarded to some students should be scrapped and provided the affected candidates with the option to either take a re-test or retain their original scores, excluding the grace marks. The Central Government announced a high-level committee, headed by former ISRO chairman Dr K Radhakrishnan, to look into the functioning and fair conduct of examinations by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The seven-member committee will submit its report in two months.

The CBI took over the investigation of NEET-UG following the discovery of evidence of a paper leak by investigators in Bihar and on June 23 registered a criminal case on the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the exam. the probe agency has formed special teams to look into the matter. As per the agency's FIR, certain "isolated incidents" occurred in a few states during the conduct of the NEET (UG) 2024 examination, which was held on May 5. (ANI)

