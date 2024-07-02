Nine NBFCs Surrender Registration to RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced on Tuesday that nine non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), including Ujjivan Financial Services, have surrendered their certificates of registration (CoR) to the central bank.

RBI revealed that out of these nine NBFCs, five decided to exit the non-banking financial institution business altogether. These companies include Vigfin Holdings, Strip Commodeal, Allium Finance, Eternite Finvest, and Fino Finance.

Additionally, the RBI mentioned that three NBFCs—Allegro Holdings, Temple Trees Impex and Investment, and Hem Financial Services—surrendered their CoRs after fulfilling the criteria for unregistered Core Investment Company (CIC) status, which does not require registration.

In a separate note, Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd has also relinquished its registration, as it ceased to be a legal entity following an amalgamation process.

