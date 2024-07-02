Delhi court grants 2 hour custody parole to MP Rashid Engineer to take oath in Parliament

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Tuesday granted two hours of custody parole to jailed Kashmiri leader Sheikh Abdul Rashid, also known as Rashid Engineer, to take oath as a Member of Parliament (MP) on July 5. Rashid was elected from Baramulla seat as an independent candidate, defeating National Conference leader Omar Abdullah inthe recent Lok Sabha polls.

He has sought interim bail or custody parole to take oath as the MP. Special Judge Chander Jit Singh granted custody parole to Rashid Engineer, subject to certain conditions.

"Custody parole is allowed for 2 hours or until the conclusion of proceedings, whichever is later. Period excludes travel time," the judge said. "Spouses and children on the production of identity cards shall be allowed to be present during the making and subscribing of the oath," he added.

Neither Engineer Rashid can access the phone nor can interact with anyone except the officials concerned, the judge said in the order. He also cannot address or speak to the media on any issue, the order stated, adding that family members of Engineer Rashid are not permitted to take photos of the ceremony or post them.

Earlier on Monday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) gave its consent to permit Rashid Engineer to take the oath on July 5 in parliament. However, the counsel for the NIA said in court that the consent should be subject to certain conditions, including not interacting with the media.

The counsel for the NIA suggested three dates from July 5 to 7. He said that Rashid Engineer may take the oath on any of these dates. Defence counsel Vikhyat Oberoi said that July 5 is okay as July 6 and 7 are holidays.

His counsel also urged the court to allow Rashid to get his ID card and CGHS Card prepared and open a bank account if the process is on. Counsel also urged the court to allow Rashid's family members to be present at the time of his oath-taking.

Rashid has been in custody for the last five years in a terror funding case lodged by the National Investigation Agency.(ANI)

