MP presents budget of Rs 26,560 cr for women and child development, including Rs 18,984 cr for Ladli Behna Yojana

Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Finance Minister Jagdish Devda on Wednesday presented the state budget for the financial year 2024-25 in which a provision of Rs 26,560 crore is proposed for the Department of Women and Child Development, including Rs 18,984 cr for Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana. State Finance Minister Devda said that the budget for Women and Child Development for the current fiscal year was 81 per cent more than that of the budget estimate of the last FY 2023-24.

While presenting the budget for the Department of Women and Child Development in the state assembly, minister Devda said, "Our government is committed to providing a dignified life to women in the state. With the Ladli Laxmi Yojana and Ladli Behna Yojana, women in the state have not only been able to fulfil their small needs, but also by getting the opportunity to connect with the banking system, they are gaining financial awareness." Making women financially strong, self-reliant, their strong role in family decisions and increasing social respect - are making the efforts of the government fruitful. The result of the successful implementation of these schemes is that child marriage is continuously decreasing in the state and the sex ratio at birth has increased from 927 to 956, the minister said.

Of the total budget for the Department of Women and Child Development, there is a provision of Rs 18984 crore for Mukya Mantri Ladli Behna Yojana, Rs 3469 crore for Anganwadi Services (Saksham Anganwadi and Nutrition 2.0) and Rs 1231 crore for Ladli Laxmi Yojana. Similarly, there is a provision of Rs 1167 crore for Poshan Ahar Yojana, Rs 423 crore for Directorate of Women and Child Welfare, Rs 350 crore for Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMMVY) (Mission Shakti Samarthya) and Rs 200 crore for Poshan Abhiyaan (NNM) (Saksham Anganwadi and Nutrition 2.0).

Furthermore, the budget for Women and Child Development includes Rs 150 crore for construction of Anganwadi centers, Rs 130 crore for Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS) (Mission Vatsalya) and Rs 110 crore for Non Institutional Care Sponsorship, Foster Care. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)