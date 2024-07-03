Ukraine's Strategic Move: Azeri Gas Deal to Support EU Energy Security
Ukraine is negotiating with Azerbaijan to send natural gas to the European Union, aiming to maintain its status as a transit country and bolster Western energy security. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed this initiative, which seeks to replace Russian gas with Azeri gas, in an interview with Bloomberg News.
Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2024 17:39 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 17:39 IST
Ukraine is in talks to send natural gas from Azerbaijan to the European Union as it seeks to maintain its role as a transit country and help Western neighbours ensure their energy security, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in an interview with Bloomberg News on Wednesday.
A deal to replace Russian gas with Azeri gas is one of the proposals being discussed, Zelenskiy told Bloomberg News.
"It's the cabinet officials who are dealing with this now," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement