Ukraine's Strategic Move: Azeri Gas Deal to Support EU Energy Security

Ukraine is in talks to send natural gas from Azerbaijan to the European Union as it seeks to maintain its role as a transit country and help Western neighbours ensure their energy security, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in an interview with Bloomberg News on Wednesday.

A deal to replace Russian gas with Azeri gas is one of the proposals being discussed, Zelenskiy told Bloomberg News.

"It's the cabinet officials who are dealing with this now," he said.

