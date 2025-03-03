Coal Sector Roadshow: India Eyes Energy Security with Commercial Mining Boost

The Ministry of Coal recently hosted a key roadshow in Gandhinagar focused on 'Commercial Coal Mine Auctions and Opportunities in the Coal Sector.' The event brought together government officials, industry stakeholders, and private sector representatives, with Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines, Satish Chandra Dubey, serving as the chief guest.

Rupinder Brar, Additional Secretary and Nominated Authority at the Ministry of Coal, outlined the significant role of commercial coal mining in shaping India's energy landscape. Emphasizing coal's importance in ensuring energy security and supporting industrial growth, she highlighted the Ministry's initiatives to streamline processes and enhance ease of doing business.

Minister Dubey underscored the government's commitment to transforming the coal sector through innovative policies, facilitating private sector participation, and reducing reliance on coal imports. The roadshow featured discussions on investment incentives and policy frameworks, reinforcing the government's dedication to a sustainable and business-friendly mining environment.

