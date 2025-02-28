Boosting Coal: India's Push for Sustainable Mining and Energy Security

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy reiterated the government's intent to boost domestic coal production, cut down import reliance, and adopt sustainable mining practices. Upcoming auctions will feature underground mines with added financial incentives, emphasizing the importance of the coal sector in India's economic growth and energy security.

At a roadshow, Reddy highlighted the Modi government's efforts to bridge the demand-supply gap, ensuring uninterrupted coal availability for industrial and power sectors. The event aimed to enhance private sector participation, improve ease of doing business, and promote technological advancements in the coal industry.

Coal Secretary Vikram Dev Dutt assured investors of a streamlined approval process and government support for upcoming coal auctions, emphasizing opportunities for innovation and investment in India's coal sector. The ministry focuses on sustainable practices, including afforestation and responsible mine closure, aligning with national sustainability goals.

