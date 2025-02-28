Left Menu

Boosting Coal: India's Push for Sustainable Mining and Energy Security

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy emphasized the government's commitment to increase domestic coal production while reducing import reliance and ensuring sustainability. Upcoming auctions will include incentives for underground mines. The government aims to enhance private sector participation and leverage advanced technologies for environmentally sustainable mining operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 19:14 IST
Boosting Coal: India's Push for Sustainable Mining and Energy Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy reiterated the government's intent to boost domestic coal production, cut down import reliance, and adopt sustainable mining practices. Upcoming auctions will feature underground mines with added financial incentives, emphasizing the importance of the coal sector in India's economic growth and energy security.

At a roadshow, Reddy highlighted the Modi government's efforts to bridge the demand-supply gap, ensuring uninterrupted coal availability for industrial and power sectors. The event aimed to enhance private sector participation, improve ease of doing business, and promote technological advancements in the coal industry.

Coal Secretary Vikram Dev Dutt assured investors of a streamlined approval process and government support for upcoming coal auctions, emphasizing opportunities for innovation and investment in India's coal sector. The ministry focuses on sustainable practices, including afforestation and responsible mine closure, aligning with national sustainability goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025