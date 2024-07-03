MP Budget: Rs 21,444 crore proposed for health sector for FY 2024-25

Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Finance Minister Jagdish Devda on Wednesday presented the state budget for financial year 2024-25 in which Rs 21,444 crore is proposed for the health sector. State Finance Minister Devda said that the budget for the health sector for the current fiscal year was 34 per cent more than that of the budget estimate of the last FY 2023-24.

While presenting the budget in the state assembly, minister Devda said, "'Health is the capital of human life. Our government is continuously increasing investment in health facilities. I had said in my last budget speech that our government will implement the standards of Indian Public Health Standard (IPHS) in the state. I am happy to inform the house that in the direction of following these standards, our government has created over 46,000 new posts. Institutional system has also been strengthened so that there is widespread access to health services in the state." The government is determined to increase the availability of medical education and to make medical facilities available to every citizen. In the year 2003, only five government medical colleges were operating in the state. Due to the tireless efforts of the state government, currently 14 government medical colleges are operating. In the year 2024-25, three more government medical colleges will be operated in Mandsaur, Neemuch and Seoni. After this, the state government is also trying to operate eight more government medical colleges in the next two years, he added.

Of the total budget for the health sector, there is a provision Rs 4500 crore for National Health Mission (NUHM/NRHM), Rs 2104 crore for grant to health sector on the recommendations of 15th Finance Commission, Rs 1680 crore for District/Civil Hospital and Dispensaries and Rs 1413 crore for establishment and operation of primary health centres. Similarly, Rs 981 crore is proposed for Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (Ayushman Bharat), Rs 668 crore for Sub Health Centre, Rs 500 crore for Mukhyamantri Shramik Seva Maternity Assistance, Rs 490 crore for additional incentive to ASHA workers and Rs 400 crore for Ayushman Bharat (Non SECC beneficiary) in the state.

Furthermore, there is a provision of Rs 365 crore for multipurpose disease control program, Rs 350 crore for Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, Rs 326 crore for building construction of community health/sub health/primary health centres, Rs 252 crore for cold fever and Rs 250 crore for building construction of hospitals and dispensaries. Along with this, Rs 195 crore is proposed for direction and administration, Rs 121 crore for maintenance of departmental assets and Rs 100 for security and cleanliness of health institutions.

Apart from this, there is provision of Rs 405 crore for AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) Hospital and Dispensary, Rs 115 crore for AYUSH College and Rs 102 crore for National AYUSH Mission. Besides, for medical education there is a provision of Rs 2452 crore for Medical College and Associated Hospitals, Rs 631 crore for Ratlam/Datia/Shivpuri and Satna Medical Colleges, Rs 400 crore for construction of new medical colleges (State aided) and Rs 400 crore for establishment of new medical colleges.

Also, Rs 201 crore is proposed for strengthening PG courses in medical colleges, Rs 120 crore for establishment of Super Speciality Hospital (State aided) under PMSSY scheme, Rs 115 crore for increase in MBBS seats, Rs 101 crore for Directorate of Medical Education and Rs 100 crore for Chhindwara Institute of Medical Science. The state government has also made provision for the victims of Bhopal Gas Tragedy and Rs 145 crore is proposed for Gas Relief Health Services. (ANI)

