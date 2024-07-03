Left Menu

Germany Scrutinizes Chinese-Made Wind Turbines for North Sea Project

Germany's economy ministry plans to closely review a deal for Chinese-made wind turbines for an offshore project in the North Sea. German asset manager Luxcara and China's Ming Yang are involved in the deal, which includes 16 turbines with a capacity of up to 18.5 MW, set for 2028 installation.

  • Germany

Germany's economy ministry said it would look "very closely" into a deal to supply Chinese-made wind turbines for an offshore project in Germany's North Sea, saying questions of critical infrastructure and competition must be addressed.

Under the deal between German asset manager Luxcara and China's Ming Yang, the Chinese group would supply 16 turbines, each with a capacity of up to 18.5 MW, set for installation in 2028.

"The federal government will look at this decision very closely. On the one hand, in relation to the question of critical infrastructure. On the other hand, the level playing field must be maintained in relation to competition," a spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday.

