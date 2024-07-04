Hathras stampede: Union Minister SP Singh Baghel meets victims' families in Agra

Union Minister SP Singh Baghel met Hathras stampede victims' families in Agra. He said that as per the information received 17 people in Agra district were killed. Out of the deceased, 16 are women and one is a man.

"According to the information received so far in the entire district, 17 people have died, of which 16 are women and 1 is a man. I have met three families and I will be meeting more families. I would like to express my condolences to the deceased..." said Union Minister SP Singh Baghel. Earlier, speaking on the police force deployment outside Bhole Baba's ashram, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mainpuri Sunil Kumar informed that Baba was not found inside the ashram.

"There are 40-50 sevadars inside the ashram. He ('Bhole Baba') is not inside, neither he was yesterday nor he is today..." said DSP Mainpuri Sunil Kumar. In view of the tragic Hathras stampede that claimed 121 lives, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday constituted a three-member Judicial Inquiry Commission under the chairmanship of Justice (retd) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava to ensure comprehensiveness of the subject matter and transparency in the inquiry.

The three members of the Commission are Brijesh Kumar Srivastava, Hon'ble Justice (Retd.), Allahabad High Court (chairman), Hemant Rao (Retd., IAS) Member and Bhavesh Kumar Singh (Retd., IPS) Member. The Judicial Commission will investigate the various aspects of the Hathras stampede in the next two months and after the investigation, a report will be submitted to the State Government.

The preacher 'Bhole Baba' identified as Suraj Pal is also known by the names of Narayan Sakar Hari and Jagat Guru Vishwahari. As per the prima facie report, the devotees rushed to seek blessings and collect soil from around the preacher's feet, but were stopped by the security personnel of 'Bhole Baba'. Later, they started pushing one another due to which several people fell to the ground, leading to chaos at the site.

Some people ran towards the adjoining field filled with mud, due to which they fell and were crushed by other devotees, the report stated."The injured were taken to the hospital by the police and security personnel present at the site", it further said. Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged against Devprakash Madhukar, referred to as 'Mukhya Sewadar' and other organizers of the 'Satsang'. The preacher 'Bhole Baba', who is currently untraceable, has not been named in the FIR.

Uttar Pradesh police have launched a search operation at Ram Kutir Charitable Trust in Mainpuri district.FIR has been filed under Sections 105, 110, 126(2), 223, and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. (ANI)

