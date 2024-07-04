Left Menu

Hathras stampede: Union Minister SP Singh Baghel meets victims' families in Agra

Union Minister SP Singh Baghel met Hathras stampede victims' families in Agra. He said that as per the information received 17 people in Agra district were killed. Out of the deceased, 16 are women and one is a man.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2024 09:52 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 09:52 IST
Hathras stampede: Union Minister SP Singh Baghel meets victims' families in Agra
Union Minister SP Singh Baghel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister SP Singh Baghel met Hathras stampede victims' families in Agra. He said that as per the information received 17 people in Agra district were killed. Out of the deceased, 16 are women and one is a man.

"According to the information received so far in the entire district, 17 people have died, of which 16 are women and 1 is a man. I have met three families and I will be meeting more families. I would like to express my condolences to the deceased..." said Union Minister SP Singh Baghel. Earlier, speaking on the police force deployment outside Bhole Baba's ashram, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mainpuri Sunil Kumar informed that Baba was not found inside the ashram.

"There are 40-50 sevadars inside the ashram. He ('Bhole Baba') is not inside, neither he was yesterday nor he is today..." said DSP Mainpuri Sunil Kumar. In view of the tragic Hathras stampede that claimed 121 lives, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday constituted a three-member Judicial Inquiry Commission under the chairmanship of Justice (retd) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava to ensure comprehensiveness of the subject matter and transparency in the inquiry.

The three members of the Commission are Brijesh Kumar Srivastava, Hon'ble Justice (Retd.), Allahabad High Court (chairman), Hemant Rao (Retd., IAS) Member and Bhavesh Kumar Singh (Retd., IPS) Member. The Judicial Commission will investigate the various aspects of the Hathras stampede in the next two months and after the investigation, a report will be submitted to the State Government.

The preacher 'Bhole Baba' identified as Suraj Pal is also known by the names of Narayan Sakar Hari and Jagat Guru Vishwahari. As per the prima facie report, the devotees rushed to seek blessings and collect soil from around the preacher's feet, but were stopped by the security personnel of 'Bhole Baba'. Later, they started pushing one another due to which several people fell to the ground, leading to chaos at the site.

Some people ran towards the adjoining field filled with mud, due to which they fell and were crushed by other devotees, the report stated."The injured were taken to the hospital by the police and security personnel present at the site", it further said. Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged against Devprakash Madhukar, referred to as 'Mukhya Sewadar' and other organizers of the 'Satsang'. The preacher 'Bhole Baba', who is currently untraceable, has not been named in the FIR.

Uttar Pradesh police have launched a search operation at Ram Kutir Charitable Trust in Mainpuri district.FIR has been filed under Sections 105, 110, 126(2), 223, and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024