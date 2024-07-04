DU's Faculty of Law postpones end-term LLB exams
The Delhi University's Faculty of Law postponed the LLB end-term exams slated for Thursday, an official notification stated.
The Delhi University's Faculty of Law postponed the LLB end-term exams slated for Thursday, an official notification stated. The decision to defer examinations by two weeks has been taken under orders of the DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh.
"Faculty of law has been asked to continue classes for another two weeks," DU VC Yogesh Singh stated. "Under the orders of the Hon'ble Vice Chancellor, the examinations of LLB II/IV/VI term scheduled from 4th July are postponed. Fresh dates will be notified in due course of time. All concerned may please note," the official order from the Faculty of Law, University of Delhi stated. (ANI)
