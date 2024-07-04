Left Menu

Basavaraj Bommai requests Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to upgrade Ilkal- Karwar road to National Highway

Bommai met Gadkari and expressed his pride in his tenure as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, and also highlighted transformative changes in the road, highway infrastructure in Karnataka.

Former CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photos/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Former Chief Minister and Haveri-Gadag constituency MP Basavaraj Bommai has requested the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, to upgrade the Ilkal-Karwar state highway to a national highway. Bommai met Gadkari on Wednesday and expressed his pride in his tenure as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. He highlighted the transformative changes in the road and highway infrastructure of Karnataka.

Additionally, he discussed with Gadkari the implementation of the Gajendragad ring road in Ron Taluk and the Gadag ring road projects. Chikballapur MP Dr. Sudhakar was also present on this occasion.

On June 27, Nitin Gadkari, along with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and senior officials, reviewed the progress of the ongoing national highway projects in Odisha. "Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, along with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy CM Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Pravati Parida, and senior officials, reviewed the progress of the ongoing national highway projects in the state of Odisha, in Delhi," stated Nitin Gadkari's office.

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami also met Gadkari in New Delhi for a meeting focused on the ongoing and proposed projects for enhancing road connectivity in Uttarakhand. Dhami emphasized the importance of improving road infrastructure in the state. He also requested Gadkari to issue notifications for the six routes that were upgraded to national highway status in principle in 2016.

Nitin Gadkari assumed charge as the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways for the third consecutive time under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

