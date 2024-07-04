Left Menu

Manipur: Assam Rifles launch Operation Jal Raahat in Imphal

Assam Rifles have launched Operation Jal Raahat II to combat rising water levels and prevent flooding in residential areas of Imphal West and East districts where heavy rain disrupted normal lives.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2024 10:04 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 10:04 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Assam Rifles launch Operation Jal Raahat in Imphal to prevent flooding. A Flood Control Room has been activated with helpline number 7075578116 with effect from 6 PM on 2nd July 2024, said Assam Rifles in a statement. Reports of severe waterlogging and rivers reaching high flood levels have been received from Imphal West, Imphal East, and Thoubal Districts.

On Tuesday, on requisition from civil administration, two Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) columns were deployed in New Checkon and Mahabali Temple in Imphal. The prompt actions of Assam Rifles resulted in safely rescuing 550 civilians including men, women, and children, and preventing the overflow of the Imphal River to the adjoining areas, said the paramilitary force. One of these columns moved to Irilbung and fortified the banks of the Iril River. Additionally, additional HADR columns are deployed at Singjamei, Nambol, and Keithelmanbi.

A Mobile Medical unit was established to provide immediate medical assistance to rescued persons, said Assam Rifles. Earlier on Monday, amid a flood-like situation in Arunachal Pradesh, the Assam Rifles launched Operation Saviour to rescue stranded civilians in flood-affected villages.

Close to 500 civilians were rescued from remote villages in Vijoypur, Dharampur, Mudoi, Shrishtipur, Hanthi Mara Beel, and Chowkham. With unprecedented rainfall in Namsai and Changlang districts, Assam Rifles coordinated with the civil administration to set up temporary camps and shelters, providing emergency rations, food, and medicine. (ANI)

