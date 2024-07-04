Left Menu

Chinese Electric Car Brands Face EU Tariffs, Potential Price Hikes in Europe

Chinese automobile brands MG and Nio have indicated potential price increases for their electric cars in Europe due to new EU tariffs. The European Union has imposed tariffs up to 37.6% on Chinese-imported electric vehicles. MG and Nio are assessing their pricing strategy in response to these tariffs.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 16:39 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Chinese brands MG and Nio suggested on Thursday they might raise prices of their cars in Europe later this year, following the European Union's decision to confirm tariffs on Chinese-imported EVs.

The EU will impose tariffs of up to 37.6% from Friday on imports of electric vehicles made in China, EU officials said, ratcheting up tensions with Beijing in Brussels' largest trade case yet. Chinese automaker Nio said in a statement it might adjust prices of its cars in Europe as a result of the EU's decision on tariffs.

A spokesman for MG in France told Reuters the automaker it had enough vehicles in stock "to last until November without increasing prices", referring in particular to the MG4 model. The MG is produced by China's Saic Motor.

The EU has imposed a tariff of 37.6% on Saic Motor's EVs and a tariff of 20.8% on EVs produced by Nio. MG's country manager for Italy Andrea Bartolomeo told Reuters that "for the moment" the brand was not planning any price action on its car line-up in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

