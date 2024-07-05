Left Menu

Torrent Power Plans Rs 5,000 Crore Equity Raise, Appoint Jinal Mehta as Vice Chairman

Torrent Power will seek shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore through equity shares at the annual general meeting on July 30, 2024. The funds will support working capital and expansion plans. Additionally, Jinal Mehta is to be appointed as Vice Chairman and Managing Director.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 17:49 IST
Torrent Power Plans Rs 5,000 Crore Equity Raise, Appoint Jinal Mehta as Vice Chairman
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Torrent Power has announced its intention to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore through equity shares, pending shareholders' approval at the annual general meeting scheduled for July 30, 2024.

According to a company notice, the funds are necessary to meet the working capital and capex needs for the expansion and upgrading of its power generation and distribution businesses.

The shortage of internal funds necessitates securing additional resources through both equity and debt from domestic and international markets. The board recommended the issuance of equity shares, Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs), or other equity-linked instruments.

Furthermore, the company will seek approval to elevate Jinal Mehta to the position of Vice Chairman and Managing Director. His reappointment had been approved for a five-year term starting April 1, 2023. In the upcoming AGM, members' consent will also be sought for the appointment and remuneration of Jigish Mehta as Whole-time Director, designated as Director (Generation).

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024