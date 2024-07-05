Left Menu

Kerala's Green Man: A Lifelong Mission to Nourish Forest and Fauna

At 74, Kerala's Kallur Balan, dubbed the 'Green Man,' dedicates his life to planting trees and feeding wildlife. Every day he collects and distributes 500 kg of fruits and vegetables to sustain forest animals.

Kerala climate activist, Kallur Balan, (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the lush landscapes of Kerala, 74-year-old Kallur Balan, renowned as the 'Green Man', is on an enduring mission to restore and nurture the environment. Balan, a native of Kallur in Palakkad district, has devoted his life to the forest and its creatures, planting lakhs of trees and providing food and water daily to wild animals and birds.

Every morning, Balan embarks on a rigorous routine. After his mountain climb and yoga session, he sets out in his Jeep by six o'clock, traveling over 50 kilometers to collect 500 kg of fruits and vegetables. By eight o'clock, he returns and begins distributing the produce in forest areas, including Aiyarmala, Kinavallur, Vazhukappara, Mundur, Dhonimala, and Walayar.

The sight of Balan's Jeep draws animals from monkeys to wild boars out of the forest, eager for the food. Local wholesalers from Palakkad to Ottapalam generously supply Balan with fruits and vegetables, while acquaintances fund his fuel. Since 2000, Balan has planted and nurtured over 30 lakh tree saplings, transforming arid landscapes into verdant havens and earning him the affectionate title of 'Balettan' among locals.

