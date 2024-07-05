Wimbledon Day 5: Rain Delays, Stunners, and Thrilling Advances

Day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Friday brought unforeseen twists and excitement. Despite the heavy rain, which postponed matches on several courts, tennis fans witnessed some standout performances.

Paula Badosa of Spain caused one of the day's biggest upsets by defeating 14th seed Daria Kasatkina in a gripping three-set match. Likewise, American players Madison Keys and Emma Navarro triumphed in their respective matches, setting up thrilling showdowns for the fourth round.

Tommy Paul continued his strong form on grass, extending his winning streak with a convincing victory over Alexander Bublik. However, the rain remains a factor, with more showers predicted and temperatures hovering around 17 degrees Celsius.