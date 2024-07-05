Dramatic Upsets and Rain at Wimbledon Day Five

Day five at Wimbledon was a whirlwind of action and drama. Bulgarian 10th seed Grigor Dimitrov bested Gael Monfils in straight sets to secure his place in the fourth round. Spain's Paula Badosa stunned 14th seed Daria Kasatkina in a gripping three-set battle, marking another notable upset of the day.

American 12th seed Madison Keys also made strides, defeating Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk to set up a clash with French Open finalist Jasmine Paolini. On the men's side, Tommy Paul of the U.S. continued his impressive winning streak on grass, overcoming Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik with ease.

However, the day wasn't without its challenges. Rain suspended play on the outside courts, forcing players and fans to seek shelter. Only Centre Court and Court One remained active, thanks to their retractable roofs. Despite the weather disruptions, the matches proceeded, maintaining the tournament's high stakes and electric atmosphere.