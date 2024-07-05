Valor Honored: President Murmu Presents Kirti and Shaurya Chakras at Rashtrapati Bhawan

In a solemn ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu honored the bravest of the brave by conferring 10 Kirti Chakras and 26 Shaurya Chakras to personnel from the Armed Forces, Central Armed Police Forces, and State/Union Territory Police. Notably, seven of the Kirti Chakras and seven of the Shaurya Chakras were awarded posthumously.

The awards highlighted acts of conspicuous gallantry, indomitable courage, and extreme devotion to duty. Inspector Dilip Kumar Das from 210 CoBRA, CRPF, Head Constable Raj Kumar Yadava, and Constables Bablu Radha and Sambhu Roy were among those recognized with the prestigious Kirti Chakra. Sepoy Pawan Kumar from The Grenadiers 55th Battalion, Rashtriya Rifles, Captain Anshuman Singh, and Havaldar Abdul Majid were also honored.

Additionally, Major Digvijay Singh Rawat, Major Deependra Vikram Basnet, and Naib Subedar Pawan Kumar Yadav were conferred with the Kirti Chakra. The Shaurya Chakra honors went to personnel including Jammu and Kashmir Police Constable Safiullah Qadri, Major Vikas Bhambhu, Major Mustafa Bohara, Rifleman Kulbushan Manta, and Havaldar Vivek Singh Tomar. Flight Lieutenant Hrishikesh Jayan Karuthedath, Captain Akshat Upadhyay, and others were also recognized. The awards were celebrated for showcasing exemplary valor in the line of duty.