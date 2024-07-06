George Russell Takes Pole at British Grand Prix
Mercedes driver George Russell secured pole position at the British Grand Prix, leading teammate Lewis Hamilton in a front-row lockout. McLaren's Lando Norris achieved third place, while Red Bull's Max Verstappen settled for fourth in what proved to be an exhilarating qualifying session.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 20:46 IST
Meanwhile, Red Bull's championship leader, Max Verstappen, could only manage to qualify in fourth place, adding an extra layer of excitement to the upcoming race.
The session highlighted the prowess of the British drivers on their home turf, promising an electrifying race day ahead.
