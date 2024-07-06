George Russell Takes Pole at British Grand Prix

Mercedes driver George Russell took pole position in a thrilling qualifying session for the British Grand Prix, leading a front-row lockout alongside teammate Lewis Hamilton. Local hero Lando Norris completed an impressive one-two-three finish for British drivers by securing third place for McLaren.

Meanwhile, Red Bull's championship leader, Max Verstappen, could only manage to qualify in fourth place, adding an extra layer of excitement to the upcoming race.

The session highlighted the prowess of the British drivers on their home turf, promising an electrifying race day ahead.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)