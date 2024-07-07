Amit Shah Leads 'Mangla Aarti' at Jagannath Temple Ahead of 147th Rath Yatra

Union Home Minister Amit Shah performed 'Mangla Aarti' at Jagannath temple on Sunday morning, marking the commencement of preparations for the Rath Yatra 2024. Accompanied by his wife Sonal Shah, the event marks the 147th edition of the annual Rath Yatra scheduled for July 7 in Ahmedabad, where over 15,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure security for lakhs of devotees, police said.

'Today, the 147th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath will take place. Rehearsals have been done for this Rath Yatra by the Police. More than 15,000 police personnel have been deployed...Technology like CCTV and drone surveillance will also be used. Arrangements have been made so that the devotees do not face any trouble,' said JCP Ahmedabad Police, Neeraj Badgujar, detailing the security measures. On Saturday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel offered prayers at the Jagannath Puri Temple in Odisha on the eve of the Rath Yatra.

The three chariots of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra; Nandighosha, Darpadalana, and Taladhwaja, were brought to Singha Dwara of Puri Srimandir for the Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra. The festival, also known as the Chariot Festival, spans a global celebration from New Zealand to London and South Africa, depicting the journey to their maternal aunt, Goddess Gundicha Devi's Temple, and the return journey after eight days. The grand Rath Yatra is expected to attract lakhs of worshippers, eager to partake in one of India's most historic religious events.

