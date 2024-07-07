Tragic Car Accident in Chamoli: One Dead, Three Severely Injured

In a tragic turn of events, a woman lost her life and three others were severely injured when their car crashed near a petrol pump in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. The accident occurred on July 6 at 8:15 pm near Adi Badri.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reported that the vehicle carried five individuals, including the driver, all of whom were family members returning from a wedding ceremony in Roorkee. The SDRF, in conjunction with local police and a disaster management team, conducted a rescue operation following the incident.

"The vehicle descended into a 150-meter deep ditch. Four injured occupants were rescued and transported to Karnaprayag Hospital, and the deceased woman's body was recovered," stated the SDRF. The fifth passenger sustained minor injuries.

