Left Menu

Tragic Car Accident in Chamoli: One Dead, Three Severely Injured

A woman lost her life and three others suffered serious injuries in a car crash near a petrol pump in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. Five people were in the vehicle, including the driver. The injured were taken to Karnaprayag Hospital after a joint rescue operation by SDRF and local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 09:52 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 09:52 IST
Tragic Car Accident in Chamoli: One Dead, Three Severely Injured
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a woman lost her life and three others were severely injured when their car crashed near a petrol pump in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. The accident occurred on July 6 at 8:15 pm near Adi Badri.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reported that the vehicle carried five individuals, including the driver, all of whom were family members returning from a wedding ceremony in Roorkee. The SDRF, in conjunction with local police and a disaster management team, conducted a rescue operation following the incident.

"The vehicle descended into a 150-meter deep ditch. Four injured occupants were rescued and transported to Karnaprayag Hospital, and the deceased woman's body was recovered," stated the SDRF. The fifth passenger sustained minor injuries.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024