Left Menu

Horrific Family Tragedy: Arrest Made in Venjaramoodu Mass Murder

Afan, 23, was arrested for the mass murder of five family members in Venjaramoodu. The arrest took place at a hospital where Afan was being treated for poisoning. His victims included his grandmother, brother, lover, uncle, and aunt. Legal proceedings are underway as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-02-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 21:57 IST
Horrific Family Tragedy: Arrest Made in Venjaramoodu Mass Murder
arrest
  • Country:
  • India

Afan, aged 23, has been arrested in connection to the chilling mass murder of five members of his family in Venjaramoodu. The arrest took place at the Government Medical College Hospital where Afan is receiving treatment after reportedly consuming poison, according to local police authorities.

The victims included Afan's 88-year-old grandmother, whom he allegedly killed at her residence, and extended to four others: his teenage brother, his young lover, and his paternal uncle and aunt. Additionally, his mother sustained severe injuries, needing urgent medical care at a private institution.

Authorities confirmed Afan's confession to the heinous act shortly after the episode occurred, covering two police jurisdictions. While the judicial process moves forward, police officials have started formal legal proceedings against the accused. More arrests within these linked cases are anticipated in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025