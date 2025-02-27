Horrific Family Tragedy: Arrest Made in Venjaramoodu Mass Murder

Afan, aged 23, has been arrested in connection to the chilling mass murder of five members of his family in Venjaramoodu. The arrest took place at the Government Medical College Hospital where Afan is receiving treatment after reportedly consuming poison, according to local police authorities.

The victims included Afan's 88-year-old grandmother, whom he allegedly killed at her residence, and extended to four others: his teenage brother, his young lover, and his paternal uncle and aunt. Additionally, his mother sustained severe injuries, needing urgent medical care at a private institution.

Authorities confirmed Afan's confession to the heinous act shortly after the episode occurred, covering two police jurisdictions. While the judicial process moves forward, police officials have started formal legal proceedings against the accused. More arrests within these linked cases are anticipated in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)