NexGen Energia's Bold Vision: Rs 15,000 Crore Investment in Green Energy

Green energy solutions company NexGen Energia has announced a groundbreaking investment of Rs 15,000 crore to open 5,000 green diesel and compressed biogas (CBG) pumps across India within the next decade.

The Noida-based firm recently inaugurated its first CBG pump in Mau district, Uttar Pradesh, marking its initial step into engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services in clean energy.

'The company's commitment extends beyond the inaugural pump, with a comprehensive strategy to establish 5,000 green diesel and CBG pumps in phased developments over 10 years, each requiring an investment of Rs 3 crore. This will further cement our Rs 15,000 crore investment in the green energy sector,' Chairman Piyush Dwivedi told PTI.

'In addition, the project will foster approximately 5,000 entrepreneurs and create direct and indirect employment for over 10 lakh people. Our vision includes reducing fuel imports by about 30 per cent to make India self-reliant in the green energy sector,' Dwivedi added.

The chairman emphasized that NexGen Energia's mission includes building a robust infrastructure for a sustainable future in India's transportation sector.

'This expansion is poised to attract significant investments in the Indian economy, driving substantial economic growth,' he said.

In April, Nexgen Energia's e-mobility arm NGE launched an affordable range of two-wheeler electric vehicles, priced starting at Rs 36,999. The firm aims to achieve sales exceeding Rs 500 crore this financial year and establish over 500 dealers and distributors, generating around 50,000 jobs in the EV sector.

Plans to introduce electric trucks and buses further demonstrate the company's dedication to sustainable mobility solutions.

