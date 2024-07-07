Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Challenges Rajiv Bajaj to a Live Debate

Ola Electric's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has challenged Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj to a live debate after a playful exchange over electric vehicles. Bajaj had previously remarked that "Champions eat OATS for breakfast," to which Aggarwal humorously retorted, "I put ICE cubes in my drink." The ICE acronym refers to Internal Combustion Engines, contrasting with Ola's electric vehicles.

Aggarwal, in an interview with ANI, recounted that his company was not taken seriously when it entered the market four years ago. Despite this, Ola Electric now commands nearly 50% of the market share in the two-wheeler electric vehicle segment. He emphasized the need for India to become a global hub for sustainable energy and mobility solutions.

The CEO pointed out the lack of innovation in India's auto industry, particularly in two-wheelers. He also voiced his willingness to participate in debates similar to the U.S. presidential debates, advocating for more public discourse in India about technological adoption and disruption. Aggarwal, who has also founded an AI startup named Krutrim, underscored the significance of ongoing innovation.

