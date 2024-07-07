Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Challenges Rajiv Bajaj to a Live Debate
Ola Electric founder Bhavish Aggarwal playfully countered Rajiv Bajaj's comments on electric vehicles, hinting at a potential debate. Aggarwal reflected on being initially dismissed by the industry giants but highlighted Ola Electric’s rapid market share growth to 50% in the two-wheeler EV segment within four years.
- Country:
- India
Ola Electric's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has challenged Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj to a live debate after a playful exchange over electric vehicles. Bajaj had previously remarked that "Champions eat OATS for breakfast," to which Aggarwal humorously retorted, "I put ICE cubes in my drink." The ICE acronym refers to Internal Combustion Engines, contrasting with Ola's electric vehicles.
Aggarwal, in an interview with ANI, recounted that his company was not taken seriously when it entered the market four years ago. Despite this, Ola Electric now commands nearly 50% of the market share in the two-wheeler electric vehicle segment. He emphasized the need for India to become a global hub for sustainable energy and mobility solutions.
The CEO pointed out the lack of innovation in India's auto industry, particularly in two-wheelers. He also voiced his willingness to participate in debates similar to the U.S. presidential debates, advocating for more public discourse in India about technological adoption and disruption. Aggarwal, who has also founded an AI startup named Krutrim, underscored the significance of ongoing innovation.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EU and China Tensions Rise Over Proposed Tariffs on Electric Vehicles
Centre approves transmission schemes to evacuate 9 GW renewable energy from Rajasthan, Karnataka
BIS introduces new standards to enhance safety, quality of electric vehicles in India
Canada Contemplates Tariffs on Chinese Electric Vehicles Amid Global Oversupply Concerns
China Urges EU to Drop Tariffs on Electric Vehicles Amidst Rising Trade Tensions