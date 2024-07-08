Left Menu

Heavy Rains Paralyze Mumbai: NDRF Steps In to Avert Crisis

Heavy rains have caused severe waterlogging in Mumbai, prompting the deployment of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). The Met Department forecasts more rain in the coming hours. Suburban trains and road traffic face significant delays due to high water levels. Civic bodies are actively managing the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 09:34 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 09:34 IST
Pedestrian underpass at Vile Parle East waterlogged following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rains have led to severe waterlogging in various parts of Mumbai, prompting the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to deploy multiple teams. The Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall over the next three hours. Teams are active in Thane, Vasai (Palghar), Mahad (Raigad), Chiplun (Ratnagiri), Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara Ghatkopar, Kurla, and Sindhudurg.

Additionally, the NDRF has stationed three regular teams in Andheri and one in Nagpur to manage any potential flood-like scenarios. The Western Railway reported suburban trains running up to 10 minutes late due to water levels above the tracks between Matunga Road and Dadar. High-capacity pumps are in use to clear the tracks.

The heavy rains have slowed down traffic on the Western Express Highway near Vile Parle. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported over 300 mm of rainfall in six hours from 1 am to 7 am. Several suburban trains have been canceled, and the BMC is actively managing the situation while urging citizens to avoid spreading rumors. Waterlogging has also been reported in Worli, Kurla East, King's Circle, Dadar, and Vidyavihar Railway Station.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

