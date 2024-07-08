Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Visits Flood-Ravaged Assam, Addresses Immediate Relief and Long-Term Solutions

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, visits flood-affected areas in Assam and Manipur, meeting displaced residents and evaluating relief efforts. The APCC emphasized both immediate and long-term measures, such as a pan-Northeast water management authority. Assam faces severe flood damage, with many affected and crop areas submerged.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visits flood-affected victims at relief camp in Fulertal (X/@INCIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi arrived in Assam on Monday to assess the situation of flood victims at a relief camp in Fulertal, Lakhipur. Disembarking at Kumbhigram airport in the Silchar district, he quickly proceeded to the camp to engage with displaced residents.

Gandhi received a warm welcome at Silchar Airport from regional leaders of Assam and Manipur. Following his visit to the relief camp in Fulertal, he traveled to Manipur to inspect relief camps at three locations. The Leader of the Opposition aims to meet the Manipur Governor this evening.

Currently, Assam's devastating floods have claimed 58 lives and driven 53,429 people to seek refuge in shelter camps. The disaster has impacted 23.9 lakh residents across 3,535 villages and submerged 68,769 hectares of crop area. Furthermore, 114 animals, including six rhinos, have perished in Kaziranga National Park.

During his visit, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) submitted a letter to Rahul Gandhi, highlighting the severe flood crisis. The letter pointed to deforestation in the hills as a key factor, causing siltation in Assam's rivers and reducing their water-carrying capacity.

The APCC suggested a long-term solution involving the establishment of a pan-Northeast water management authority with parliamentary powers. Immediate actions should focus on strengthening current flood management infrastructure and providing relief and rehabilitation.

In the meantime, APCC leaders, including MPs, MLAs, and other officials, are actively touring flood-affected zones. The letter urged Rahul Gandhi to advocate for Assam at the national level to secure relief and compensation, criticizing the state government's failure to obtain sufficient central funds.

"We would be grateful if you could amplify our plight to the Centre. Assam requires a relief package, as the state government has been ineffective in securing adequate funds, highlighting the shortcomings of the current double-engine governance," the letter stated.

