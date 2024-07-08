MAN Industries Secures Landmark Rs 1,850 Crore Pipe Order

MAN Industries has announced a major achievement by securing a pipe supply order valued at Rs 1,850 crore from an international oil and gas company. The order involves the provision of API 5L grade line pipes for an offshore LNG project, obtained through a competitive bidding process.

According to a statement released by the company, this milestone underscores MAN Industries' strength and credibility in the market. Notably, this order ranks among the largest in the company's history.

The company plans to deliver the line pipes over the next 12 to 18 months and will also supply SAW pipes for the project. This contract will push MAN Industries' order book to exceed Rs 4,000 crore. MAN Industries (India) is the flagship entity of the Man Group, and its manufacturing facilities boast a combined capacity of 1 million metric tonnes per annum for L-SAW and H-SAW pipes.

