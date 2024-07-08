Left Menu

Nitish Kumar Announces Ex-Gratia for Lightning Victims in Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolences over the death of 12 people due to lightning across seven districts. An ex-gratia of four lakh rupees will be given to their families. Kumar urged caution during bad weather and surveyed rising river water levels in multiple districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 14:02 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 14:02 IST
Nitish Kumar Announces Ex-Gratia for Lightning Victims in Bihar
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar conducts aerial survey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed his condolences following the deaths of 12 individuals due to lightning strikes across seven districts in the state. The tragic incidents occurred within the past 24 hours, leading Kumar to announce an ex-gratia payment of four lakh rupees for the families of the deceased. "The Chief Minister has expressed deep condolences on the death of three people in Jamui, three in Kaimur, two in Rohtas, and one each in Saharsa, Saran, Bhojpur, and Gopalganj," stated a press release by the state government on Monday.

The Chief Minister emphasized his solidarity with the affected families during this catastrophic event. Additionally, he urged citizens to exercise extreme caution during adverse weather conditions. "The Chief Minister has today given instructions to grant four lakh rupees each to the families of the deceased," the release added. He also advised the public to adhere to the safety guidelines issued by the Disaster Management Department to protect themselves from lightning.

On Monday, Kumar conducted an aerial survey to assess the rising water levels of rivers in West Champaran, East Champaran, and Gopalganj districts. On Sunday, he had expressed his sorrow on his official X handle, lamenting the deaths due to lightning in various districts, including Nalanda, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, among others. "It is sad that 2 persons died in Nalanda, 1 in Vaishali, 1 in Bhagalpur, 1 in Saharsa, 1 in Rohtas, 1 in Saran, 1 in Jamui, 1 in Bhojpur and 1 in Gopalganj due to lightning. Deep condolences to the bereaved families. Rs 4 lakh each will be given as ex-gratia to the families of the deceased," he wrote. Kumar again urged people to follow the Disaster Management Department's suggestions during bad weather and remain indoors to stay safe.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024