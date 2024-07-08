Nitish Kumar Announces Ex-Gratia for Lightning Victims in Bihar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolences over the death of 12 people due to lightning across seven districts. An ex-gratia of four lakh rupees will be given to their families. Kumar urged caution during bad weather and surveyed rising river water levels in multiple districts.
- Country:
- India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed his condolences following the deaths of 12 individuals due to lightning strikes across seven districts in the state. The tragic incidents occurred within the past 24 hours, leading Kumar to announce an ex-gratia payment of four lakh rupees for the families of the deceased. "The Chief Minister has expressed deep condolences on the death of three people in Jamui, three in Kaimur, two in Rohtas, and one each in Saharsa, Saran, Bhojpur, and Gopalganj," stated a press release by the state government on Monday.
The Chief Minister emphasized his solidarity with the affected families during this catastrophic event. Additionally, he urged citizens to exercise extreme caution during adverse weather conditions. "The Chief Minister has today given instructions to grant four lakh rupees each to the families of the deceased," the release added. He also advised the public to adhere to the safety guidelines issued by the Disaster Management Department to protect themselves from lightning.
On Monday, Kumar conducted an aerial survey to assess the rising water levels of rivers in West Champaran, East Champaran, and Gopalganj districts. On Sunday, he had expressed his sorrow on his official X handle, lamenting the deaths due to lightning in various districts, including Nalanda, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, among others. "It is sad that 2 persons died in Nalanda, 1 in Vaishali, 1 in Bhagalpur, 1 in Saharsa, 1 in Rohtas, 1 in Saran, 1 in Jamui, 1 in Bhojpur and 1 in Gopalganj due to lightning. Deep condolences to the bereaved families. Rs 4 lakh each will be given as ex-gratia to the families of the deceased," he wrote. Kumar again urged people to follow the Disaster Management Department's suggestions during bad weather and remain indoors to stay safe.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BIS introduced new safety standards for EVs in India
Kerala CM, LoP express condolences on death of 2 CRPF jawans in Sukma Naxal attack
Railway Minister Reviews Advancements of Kavach 4.0 Safety System
Bomb Scare at Kalaburagi Airport: Swift Action Ensures Safety
Blind School Denied Fire Safety Certificate in Delhi Due to Shortcomings