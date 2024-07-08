Nitish Kumar Announces Ex-Gratia for Lightning Victims in Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed his condolences following the deaths of 12 individuals due to lightning strikes across seven districts in the state. The tragic incidents occurred within the past 24 hours, leading Kumar to announce an ex-gratia payment of four lakh rupees for the families of the deceased. "The Chief Minister has expressed deep condolences on the death of three people in Jamui, three in Kaimur, two in Rohtas, and one each in Saharsa, Saran, Bhojpur, and Gopalganj," stated a press release by the state government on Monday.

The Chief Minister emphasized his solidarity with the affected families during this catastrophic event. Additionally, he urged citizens to exercise extreme caution during adverse weather conditions. "The Chief Minister has today given instructions to grant four lakh rupees each to the families of the deceased," the release added. He also advised the public to adhere to the safety guidelines issued by the Disaster Management Department to protect themselves from lightning.

On Monday, Kumar conducted an aerial survey to assess the rising water levels of rivers in West Champaran, East Champaran, and Gopalganj districts. On Sunday, he had expressed his sorrow on his official X handle, lamenting the deaths due to lightning in various districts, including Nalanda, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, among others. "It is sad that 2 persons died in Nalanda, 1 in Vaishali, 1 in Bhagalpur, 1 in Saharsa, 1 in Rohtas, 1 in Saran, 1 in Jamui, 1 in Bhojpur and 1 in Gopalganj due to lightning. Deep condolences to the bereaved families. Rs 4 lakh each will be given as ex-gratia to the families of the deceased," he wrote. Kumar again urged people to follow the Disaster Management Department's suggestions during bad weather and remain indoors to stay safe.

