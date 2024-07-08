Left Menu

Kerala's Jal Jeevan Mission: Progress or Stagnation?

The Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kerala criticized the Left government for its handling of the Jal Jeevan Mission, a project aimed at providing clean drinking water to rural areas. Allegations include delays, mismanagement, and incomplete projects. The government claims significant progress, while the opposition disputes these claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-07-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 15:16 IST
Kerala's Jal Jeevan Mission: Progress or Stagnation?
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) on Monday accused the Left government in Kerala of neglecting the Jal Jeevan Mission's implementation. UDF MLA Anoop Jacob claimed that despite the mission's goal of providing clean drinking water, many rural areas remain without proper water supply.

Jacob highlighted that six lakh water connections were effectively non-functional, affecting transparency and causing financial strain on maintenance contractors who haven't been paid for 19 months. Additionally, 33 projects under the mission have stalled and numerous roads were dug up, adding to public discontent.

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine countered these accusations, stating that the Rs 44,000 crore project covers extensive areas, with 104,400 km of roads being excavated. He asserted that significant progress has been made, providing clean water to 92 panchayats, and that further inclusions are expected by December. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan argued that 54% water connection coverage was insufficient without proper water sources and purification systems, dismissing the government's claims of reaching project milestones.

Despite the Minister's explanations, Speaker A N Shamseer refused the notice for an adjournment motion, leading the opposition to walk out.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024