Kerala's Jal Jeevan Mission: Progress or Stagnation?

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) on Monday accused the Left government in Kerala of neglecting the Jal Jeevan Mission's implementation. UDF MLA Anoop Jacob claimed that despite the mission's goal of providing clean drinking water, many rural areas remain without proper water supply.

Jacob highlighted that six lakh water connections were effectively non-functional, affecting transparency and causing financial strain on maintenance contractors who haven't been paid for 19 months. Additionally, 33 projects under the mission have stalled and numerous roads were dug up, adding to public discontent.

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine countered these accusations, stating that the Rs 44,000 crore project covers extensive areas, with 104,400 km of roads being excavated. He asserted that significant progress has been made, providing clean water to 92 panchayats, and that further inclusions are expected by December. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan argued that 54% water connection coverage was insufficient without proper water sources and purification systems, dismissing the government's claims of reaching project milestones.

Despite the Minister's explanations, Speaker A N Shamseer refused the notice for an adjournment motion, leading the opposition to walk out.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)