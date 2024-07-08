Terrorists Attack Indian Army Convoy in Kathua, Six Militants Killed in J&K Operations

After concluding recent operations in Kulgam and Chinigham areas, an Indian Army convoy faced a terrorist attack in Machedi, Kathua district, on Monday. The region, part of Jammu and Kashmir, falls under the 9th Corps of the Indian Army.

'After firing by terrorists, our troops also retaliated. More details are awaited,' defence officials reported. Significantly, after six terrorists were killed in separate encounters across Jammu and Kashmir, Brigadier Prithviraj Chauhan, Commander 1sec RR, confirmed that the actions in South Kashmir were a major blow to Hizbul-Mujahideen.

Chauhan noted that one Army personnel lost his life during the operations. Intense confrontations broke out in Modergam village, followed by another in Frisal Chinnigam. The region has seen a 'spike' in terrorist attacks recently.

In June, three terrorists were neutralized in Gandoh, Bhaderwah, in district Doda, as per ADGP Anand Jain.

