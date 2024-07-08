Left Menu

Pakistan's Financial Crossroads: Tax Boost or Endless IMF Bailouts

Pakistan Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb warns that Pakistan may continue seeking IMF bailouts if tax revenues are not increased. Aiming for a $6-8 billion IMF loan, Aurangzeb emphasizes the urgency to boost tax collection, revealed punitive measures against tax avoiders, and highlighted the challenge of achieving long-term economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 08-07-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 16:58 IST
Pakistan's Financial Crossroads: Tax Boost or Endless IMF Bailouts
Muhammad Aurangzeb
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has cautioned that the cash-strapped nation will have to keep seeking IMF bailouts if it fails to increase tax revenue. He expressed 'relative confidence' in securing a $6-8 billion IMF loan this month.

Aurangzeb warned that without higher tax revenues, this won't be the last IMF program. The government passed a heavily taxed budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 amid opposition protests labeling it as IMF-driven and harmful to the public.

As Pakistan kicked off the new fiscal year, it sharply raised fuel prices. Taxes will mainly affect salaried workers and some businesses. Punitive measures for tax avoiders include restricting phone, gas, electricity access, and travel capability. Efforts are on to restore the ailing economy within months, amidst investor confidence and mounting debt.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024