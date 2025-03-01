Left Menu

China's Manufacturing Resurgence: A Sign of Economic Stability?

China's manufacturing activity in February grew at the fastest rate in three months due to new orders and higher purchases, according to an official survey. The PMI rose to 50.2, indicating expansion. The country's economic stability, however, is challenged by ongoing trade tensions with the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 08:59 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 08:59 IST
February saw China's manufacturing sector expand at its swiftest pace in three months, thanks to increased orders and purchases, as revealed by an official survey. This growth offers some reassurance that China's recent stimulus measures are fostering a more robust recovery in its mammoth economy.

The official purchasing managers' index (PMI) surged to 50.2 last month, up from January's 49.1, exceeding predictions from a Reuters poll. Meanwhile, the non-manufacturing PMI, covering services and construction, also inched upward to 50.4 from 50.2.

Despite these gains, Beijing faces challenges as President Trump's trade tariffs pose external shocks. Economic targets to be detailed at an upcoming parliamentary meeting may offer further insight into China's resilience strategies, particularly amidst high unemployment and continued tension with the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

