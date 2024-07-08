Delhi Mayor Addresses Garbage Vulnerable Points and Dengue Preparedness

Delhi's Municipal Corporation Mayor Shelly Oberoi announced on Monday that out of 250 Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs) in the city, many have been successfully eliminated. Oberoi informed ANI that consecutive meetings are planned with the Public Health and Health Departments to address the issue further.

"Today we had a meeting with the Deputy Commissioners of the twelve zones and other senior officers with a focus on ensuring cleanliness," Oberoi stated. "Currently, there are 215 GVPs in Delhi, and many have been eliminated, with some sites seeing garbage dumped within 24 hours. Meetings with public health department officials will be held tomorrow, followed by a session with health department officials on Wednesday to ensure hospitals and dispensaries are prepared for potential dengue cases," she added.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also convened a meeting today with hospital chiefs to discuss preparations for tackling dengue and other vector-borne diseases. Medical Directors and Superintendents from all government hospitals attended the session.

On Friday, Bharadwaj chaired another meeting involving various departments to prepare for dengue risks heightened by the rainy season. "We've issued instructions to DDA, MCD, PWD, NDMC, and the Health Department to prevent water accumulation that could facilitate mosquito breeding. Hospitals have been alerted to monitor all dengue-related information," he said.

Meanwhile, an emergency meeting was held at the Delhi Secretariat due to heavy rains and waterlogging in the capital. The Union Health Ministry has urged states to maintain vigilance, especially concerning Zika virus, by screening pregnant women and monitoring expecting mothers who test positive. Health facilities have been instructed to designate nodal officers to keep premises mosquito-free and enhance vector control activities in various areas. (ANI)

