Delhi Mayor Addresses Garbage Vulnerable Points and Dengue Preparedness

Delhi's mayor, Shelly Oberoi, discusses the reduction of Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs) and steps to combat dengue. Meetings with public health officials are scheduled to address cleanliness and health facilities. Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj emphasizes preparedness in the face of vector-borne diseases amid heavy rains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 23:23 IST
Delhi MCD mayor, Shelly Oberoi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Municipal Corporation Mayor Shelly Oberoi announced on Monday that out of 250 Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs) in the city, many have been successfully eliminated. Oberoi informed ANI that consecutive meetings are planned with the Public Health and Health Departments to address the issue further.

"Today we had a meeting with the Deputy Commissioners of the twelve zones and other senior officers with a focus on ensuring cleanliness," Oberoi stated. "Currently, there are 215 GVPs in Delhi, and many have been eliminated, with some sites seeing garbage dumped within 24 hours. Meetings with public health department officials will be held tomorrow, followed by a session with health department officials on Wednesday to ensure hospitals and dispensaries are prepared for potential dengue cases," she added.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also convened a meeting today with hospital chiefs to discuss preparations for tackling dengue and other vector-borne diseases. Medical Directors and Superintendents from all government hospitals attended the session.

On Friday, Bharadwaj chaired another meeting involving various departments to prepare for dengue risks heightened by the rainy season. "We've issued instructions to DDA, MCD, PWD, NDMC, and the Health Department to prevent water accumulation that could facilitate mosquito breeding. Hospitals have been alerted to monitor all dengue-related information," he said.

Meanwhile, an emergency meeting was held at the Delhi Secretariat due to heavy rains and waterlogging in the capital. The Union Health Ministry has urged states to maintain vigilance, especially concerning Zika virus, by screening pregnant women and monitoring expecting mothers who test positive. Health facilities have been instructed to designate nodal officers to keep premises mosquito-free and enhance vector control activities in various areas. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank's Strategic Roadmap

