Ukrainian Drones Strike Key Russian Infrastructure in Overnight Operation
Ukrainian drones targeted a Russian oil refinery, military airfield, and electricity substation in a coordinated overnight operation by Kyiv's security and military intelligence agencies. The attacks hit the Akhtubinsk airfield, an oil refinery in the Volgograd region, and an electricity substation in the Rostov region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 16:27 IST
Ukrainian drones attacked a Russian oil refinery, military airfield, and electricity substation in an overnight joint operation by Kyiv's security and military intelligence agencies, a security source told Reuters on Tuesday.
The source, who declined to be named, said the attacks hit the Akhtubinsk airfield in Russia's southern Astrakhan region, an oil refinery in the Volgograd region and an electricity substation in the Rostov region.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement