Left Menu

J&K Lt Governor Reviews Amarnath Yatra Arrangements

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inspected the Nunwan and Chandanwari base camps for the Amarnath Yatra. Engaging with pilgrims and service providers, he reviewed arrangements ensuring a smooth pilgrimage. Accompanied by senior officials, Sinha stressed taking every measure for the yatra's safe conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 09-07-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 20:00 IST
J&K Lt Governor Reviews Amarnath Yatra Arrangements
Manoj Sinha
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday visited the Nunwan and Chandanwari base camps set up for the Amarnath Yatra and reviewed the arrangements for the ongoing pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in the South Kashmir Himalayas.

During the visit, he interacted with the pilgrims and enquired about their experience during the yatra, a spokesperson said.

Sinha engaged with service providers, doctors, sanitation workers, administrative, and security officials to take stock of the facilities for the pilgrims.

He directed all concerned departments and service providers to ensure every possible measure for a safe and smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.

Anantnag Deputy Commissioner Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid briefed the L-G about the facilities available to the pilgrims arriving at the base camps.

The Lt Governor was accompanied by Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, CEO, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board; Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and other senior officers of the District Administration, SASB, police, and the Army.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024