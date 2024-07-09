J&K Lt Governor Reviews Amarnath Yatra Arrangements

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday visited the Nunwan and Chandanwari base camps set up for the Amarnath Yatra and reviewed the arrangements for the ongoing pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in the South Kashmir Himalayas.

During the visit, he interacted with the pilgrims and enquired about their experience during the yatra, a spokesperson said.

Sinha engaged with service providers, doctors, sanitation workers, administrative, and security officials to take stock of the facilities for the pilgrims.

He directed all concerned departments and service providers to ensure every possible measure for a safe and smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.

Anantnag Deputy Commissioner Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid briefed the L-G about the facilities available to the pilgrims arriving at the base camps.

The Lt Governor was accompanied by Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, CEO, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board; Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and other senior officers of the District Administration, SASB, police, and the Army.

