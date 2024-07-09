GMDC Secures PPA Amendments with GUVNL for Enhanced Power Efficiency

State-owned GMDC on Tuesday announced it has secured a power purchase agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL). This development follows the Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission's recent approval of key amendments to the existing agreement governing the supply of 250 MW of power from GMDC's Akrimota Thermal Power Station.

In a statement, GMDC highlighted that these amendments mark significant progress in enhancing both operational efficiency and sustainability. GMDC's Managing Director, Roopwant Singh, emphasized that the proactive rescaling of ATPS is a crucial milestone aimed at safeguarding investor interests and ensuring the sustainable profitability of the previously stressed power asset.

GMDC, a leading mining entity in India, currently operates five lignite mines located in Kutch, South Gujarat, and the Bhavnagar region.

