Left Menu

GMDC Secures PPA Amendments with GUVNL for Enhanced Power Efficiency

State-owned GMDC signed a power purchase agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. The Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission approved amendments governing a 250 MW power supply from the Akrimota Thermal Power Station. These changes aim to improve GMDC's operational efficiency and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 21:17 IST
GMDC Secures PPA Amendments with GUVNL for Enhanced Power Efficiency
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned GMDC on Tuesday announced it has secured a power purchase agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL). This development follows the Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission's recent approval of key amendments to the existing agreement governing the supply of 250 MW of power from GMDC's Akrimota Thermal Power Station.

In a statement, GMDC highlighted that these amendments mark significant progress in enhancing both operational efficiency and sustainability. GMDC's Managing Director, Roopwant Singh, emphasized that the proactive rescaling of ATPS is a crucial milestone aimed at safeguarding investor interests and ensuring the sustainable profitability of the previously stressed power asset.

GMDC, a leading mining entity in India, currently operates five lignite mines located in Kutch, South Gujarat, and the Bhavnagar region.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024