4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Hingoli, Maharashtra

An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter Scale struck Maharashtra's Hingoli early Wednesday morning, as reported by the National Center for Seismology.

The tremors were felt around 7:14 a.m., originating at a depth of 10 kilometers. This seismic event has raised concerns among residents in the area.

Details on possible damages or casualties are still forthcoming, according to the latest updates from the National Center for Seismology.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)