4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Hingoli, Maharashtra

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake hit Hingoli, Maharashtra early Wednesday morning at a depth of 10km. The National Center for Seismology confirmed the tremors were felt at 7:14 a.m.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 08:35 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 08:35 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter Scale struck Maharashtra's Hingoli early Wednesday morning, as reported by the National Center for Seismology.

The tremors were felt around 7:14 a.m., originating at a depth of 10 kilometers. This seismic event has raised concerns among residents in the area.

Details on possible damages or casualties are still forthcoming, according to the latest updates from the National Center for Seismology.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

