Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Condoles Unnao Tragedy, Akhilesh Yadav Blames BJP

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday expressed her condolences for the death of 18 people in a road accident in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred at 5:15 a.m. when a double-decker sleeper bus collided with a milk tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

Using the social media platform X, Vadra commented, 'The news of the death of a large number of people in the horrific road accident in Unnao, UP is extremely sad. May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.'

Officials reported that the crash left 19 injured, among whom six were referred to Lucknow for better treatment. The remaining casualties were taken to the District Hospital in Unnao. In the wake of the tragedy, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP, alleging negligence and questioning the efficacy of safety measures on the expressway.

Yadav wrote, 'The reason for the death of 18 people in the accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway is the negligence of the BJP government. It is subject to investigation why, despite special parking zones, vehicles were parked on the road and how the monitoring system failed despite installed CCTVs.'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

