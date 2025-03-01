Tragic Collision: Four Fatalities in Agra-Lucknow Expressway Crash

In the early hours of Saturday, a deadly road accident unfolded on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Fatehabad, Agra. A bus en route from Lucknow to Agra collided with a truck while attempting to overtake, resulting in four tragic deaths.

Police official DP Tiwari reported that the bus, identified with registration number RJ18PB5811, lost control around the 27 km mark and struck a truck, registration number RJ11GD0561. The left side of the bus sustained significant damage, leading to the immediate deaths of four passengers: Govind Lal, 68, Ramesh, 45, Deepak Verma, 40, and Bablu, 40.

The deceased are undergoing post-mortems at S N Mortuary in Agra. Meanwhile, numerous individuals sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at Sandhya Hospital in Fatehabad. The vehicles involved are secured at Toll No. 21, with traffic flow restored. Police are further investigating the accident's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)