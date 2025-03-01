Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Four Fatalities in Agra-Lucknow Expressway Crash

A road accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway resulted in four fatalities when a bus collided with a truck. The bus lost control while overtaking, leading to the tragic incident. Several others sustained injuries and are receiving treatment. Police continue to investigate the crash circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 10:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In the early hours of Saturday, a deadly road accident unfolded on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Fatehabad, Agra. A bus en route from Lucknow to Agra collided with a truck while attempting to overtake, resulting in four tragic deaths.

Police official DP Tiwari reported that the bus, identified with registration number RJ18PB5811, lost control around the 27 km mark and struck a truck, registration number RJ11GD0561. The left side of the bus sustained significant damage, leading to the immediate deaths of four passengers: Govind Lal, 68, Ramesh, 45, Deepak Verma, 40, and Bablu, 40.

The deceased are undergoing post-mortems at S N Mortuary in Agra. Meanwhile, numerous individuals sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at Sandhya Hospital in Fatehabad. The vehicles involved are secured at Toll No. 21, with traffic flow restored. Police are further investigating the accident's cause.

